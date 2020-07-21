1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,25,096; death toll climbs to 3,690

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,690, authorities said.

After reporting new cases in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 for nine consecutive days, fresh infections in the national capital had dipped to 954 on Monday.

Twenty-seven fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stood at 15,288, marginally up from 15,166 on Monday.

The national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 on June 23.

The toll stood at 3,663 on Monday.