AAP hiding incompetence behind COVID crisis: BJP on Delhi's waterlogging problems

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Kejriwal talks about cooperation and coordination on social media but doesn’t work on the ground.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:04 AM

A view of the site of a building collapse due to monsoon rain near ITO at Anna Nagar slum in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming the Delhi government for deaths related to heavy rains and waterlogging on Sunday, the BJP on Monday alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal was trying to take advantage of the coronavirus situation to hide incompetence of his government.   

“Kejriwal says that the government was engaged in corona control, so this time the cleanliness of drains could not be done with such promptness. But everyone knows that the government had not made any preparations to deal with Corona, only gave false assurances and created an atmosphere of fear among the people,” said Gupta.

He further said that the CM hadn’t called an all-party meeting to discuss monsoon preparedness.

“Kejriwal talks about working together only on Twitter but has he called a meeting of the Municipal Corporation about the preparations for the monsoon? Have they called an all-party meeting yet? It was pre-monsoon rain that plunged the whole Delhi. So, now Kejriwal should tell what’s his action plan to deal with the monsoon rains?” Gupta said.

At least two people drowned in separate incidents the heady downpour whipped Delhi on Sunday morning, which led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

