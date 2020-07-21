Devendra Nath Panigrahi, noted academic and author, passes away at 91

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted academic and author Devendra Nath Panigrahi died at the age of 91 on Friday after a brief illness. He was not keeping well for the past one week after suffering a mild stroke and was discharged from hospital recently.

He was a senior fellow at the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and visiting facility at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). He also served as deputy director of Nehru Memorial and Museum and Library and was a professor at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Born in Bastar (Chattisgarh), Panigrahi pursued his higher education at Sagar University and Delhi University. After acquiring a PhD from the University of London in 1965, he served at various teaching positions in prominent institutions such as Delhi University, University of London, and JMI.

“My father reminds me of a quote by Jesse Jackson, he was a person who was tough enough to fight, tender enough to cry, human enough to make mistakes, humble enough to admit them, strong enough to absorb the pain and resilient enough to bounce back. He has in the last 91 years given countless moments of joy to his family and friends,” said his son Dr Ashish Panigrahi, who served as Executive Director, Nielsen India.

The list of his illustrious work includes Quit India and the struggle for freedom, The Himalayas and India-China Relationship, India’s partition and The Story of Imperialism in Retreat, Gobind Ballabh Pant: A profile Courage, India Gandhi, an apostle of national integration, Jammu and Kashmir, the cold war and the west, and Charles Metcalf in India: Ideas and Administration 1806-35.

“Most of his academic work provides insight on socio-political influences of the pre-independence era in the context of making contemporary modern India,” his nephew Nitin Panigrahi, Dy GM (Project & Administration) at Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) wrote on Facebook.