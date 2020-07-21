PIL by PETA for immediate prohibition of animal performance in circuses: Delhi HC seeks Centre, AWBI stand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on a PIL by an animal rights group seeking immediate prohibition of animal performances in circuses across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the ministries of Environment and Animal Husbandry, AWBI, CZA and 27 circuses seeking their stand on the plea by the Indian arm of international animal rights group PETA.

The high court, however, declined to issue any interim order directing seizure of the animals or granting permission to People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, to provide food and medicines to the animals.

The bench said nothing stopped PETA India from providing medicines and food to the animals, but the same cannot be put in the court''s order at the initial stage without hearing the other sides.

With the observation, the bench listed the matter for hearing on August 17.

PETA India has claimed in its plea that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, circuses are finding it difficult to feed the animals who are at various stages of starvation.

PETA India, represented by advocates Aman Hingorani and Swati Sumbly, told the court that many of the animals, stranded in various circuses, may not survive till August if the authorities do not take any action.

Hingorani, during the hearing via video conferencing, told the court that there is a risk of human to animal transfer of the COVID-19 virus as was reported in a zoo in New York, USA.

The petition has sought a direction to the Centre to immediately notify the Performing Animals (Registration) Amendment Rules of 2018 which expressly prohibit training and exhibition of performing animals in circuses and "mobile entertainment facilities".

A direction has also been sought to the Centre, AWBI and CZA to inspect and seize peforming animals from circuses and mobile entertainment facilities.

The petition has also sought that the performing animals seized from the circuses be rehabilitated in sanctuaries or rehabilitation centres.

PETA India has contended that it has sent several representations to the Centre and various states and union territories asking them to follow the Performing Animals (Registration) Amendment Rules of 2018 by inspecting the circuses and seize the animals there.

However, no action has been taken, it has claimed.