STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC agrees to hear Jitender Singh Tomar's plea against Delhi HC order declaring his election as void

The appeal has claimed that on date of declaration, Tomar was holding a valid and subsisting LLB degree awarded by Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in 1999.

Published: 21st July 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict holding as "void" his election to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice seeking replies from the respondents concerned, including those who had contested from Tomar's constituency and its returning officer.

"Issue notice," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which heard the matter through video-conferencing.

In its verdict on January 17 this year, the Delhi High Court had held Tomar's election to Tri Nagar constituency in 2015 polls as "void".

It said false declaration by the Aam Aadmi Party leader about his educational qualification that he had obtained a valid LLB degree, and vocation has resulted in "inducement and thwarted free exercise of electoral right of the voter".

In the apex court appeal, Tomar, represented by advocate Kush Sharma, has sought setting aside of the high court verdict.

He said the high court had "erroneously held that the appellant (Tomar) had not lawfully obtained his LLB degree and was not duly enrolled as an advocate at the time of filing his nomination, and further held that nomination of the appellant was improperly accepted".

The appeal has claimed that on date of declaration, Tomar was holding a valid and subsisting LLB degree awarded by Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in 1999.

It alleged that the high court verdict had come on a plea which had challenged Tomar's graduation degree, which did not form part of his January 16, 2015 affidavit, and not his LLB degree.

It claimed that the "high court ought not have given the finding that the appellant (Tomar) had not 'lawfully obtained LLB degree and was not duly enrolled as an advocate at the time of filing his nomination' as a criminal trial on the subject matter is presently ongoing before the trial court."

The high court had delivered its verdict on a plea by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg who had alleged that Tomar's 2015 election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form".

Garg had contested against Tomar.

In its judgement, the high court had held that Tomar had "published statements of fact which were false and which he did not believe to be true in relation to his educational qualifications and to unduly influence the voters/electors in his election and which act of the respondent no. 1 (Tomar) amounts to a corrupt practice."

It had also said Garg was successful in proving that Tomar's claim of being a graduate in B.Sc programme of Avadh University was also fabricated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Jitender Singh Tomar Delhi election
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp