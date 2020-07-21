Wedding services at your doorstep this COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

Many weddings have been postponed or cancelled in the COVID-19 crisis. Offering a helping hand to the dejected couples, BharatMatrimony has launched a platform ‘HomeWeddings’, on MatrimonyBazaar, to provide a range of COVID-Safe wedding services right from catering to makeup including purohits to tie the knot. A quick chat with Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com reveals more.

How are ‘HomeWedding’ services proving to be safe even during times of COVID-19?



MatrimonyBazaar service providers are on the AarogyaSetu app. They follow COVID-19 safety measures like using alcohol-based sanitisers, face masks, shields and gloves. Mandatory temperature checks are done by service providers for all the staff before every wedding event. They follow the local rules laid out for weddings.

How are people reacting to the ‘HomeWeddings’ initiative?



Plenty of couples, whose weddings had been delayed due to the lockdown, have reached out to us. They want to marry in the coming months, either at home or in wedding halls.

How has the latest video feature fared among your customers?



As the lockdown forced people to stay indoors, we had to find a way to let our matches connect safely and take the next step to finding their life partner. Over eight lakh members have shown interest in the ‘video call’ by upgrading to the latest version of the app and a few lakh users have used the video call to connect to their matches. This means that they are taking the step forward to finding a life partner.

How have matchmaking services fared during the lockdown?



Quite well, actually. Registrations have increased by 30 per cent. Young professionals now have more time to search for their partner as there’s no commuting to work, no one is stepping out of home for shopping or entertainment. Even those who had been delaying their search due to career aspirations, have now begun to sign up.