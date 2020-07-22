Delhi rains: Uncleaned city drains reason for waterlogging, say experts

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city has witnessed waterlogging in more than 50 places and two cave-in incidents at Bhairon Road and the Ring Road-ITO intersection in two days of downpour.

The traffic movement in south-east, east and central Delhi was largely affected on Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging and a cave-in incident caused due to heavy rainfall.

According to experts, one of the major reasons behind the waterlogging, cave-in and traffic snarls is unsuccessful desilting, rampant encroachments on roadsides, low capacity of the main road drains, and a lack of coordination between the authorities concerned.

“Proper desilting of drains takes place between April and June. But, this year, it might have been affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Also, the rampant encroachments is a major reason for waterlogging and snags,” said S Velmurugan, former head of the traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute. He added that the city drains are not designed for heavy rains. On Sunday, the showers had started at 4.30 am and continued till 7.30 am. The drains are not designed to handle the three-hour heavy downpour, he said.