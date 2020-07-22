STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to 1,26,323

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719, authorities said.

On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday.

From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1000-2000.

The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 14,954, down from 15,288 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,690 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,719 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,26,323.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp