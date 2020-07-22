Delhi records 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to 1,26,323

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719, authorities said.

On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday.

From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1000-2000.

The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 14,954, down from 15,288 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,690 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,719 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,26,323.