STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi-based private laboratory selected as central lab for Covaxin human clinical trials

The lab has already started receiving samples from 50 to 100 subjects per day from various trial sites for safety testing and will be increasing operations.

Published: 23rd July 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based private laboratory has claimed that it has been selected as the central lab for human clinical trials of Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine is being developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

Dr.Dangs Lab said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Bharat Biotech for conducting the trials.

"We are extremely privileged to announce that Dr. Dangs Lab, New Delhi has been provided the opportunity to serve the nation by being selected as the central lab for the Human Clinical trials of Covaxin; India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine being developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV)," it said in a statement.

This is a "randomised, double blind, placebo controlled multi-centric clinical trial in India", it added.

"Dr. Dangs Lab is currently processing all samples for screening and safety for the various phases of this clinical trial, whereas all the efficacy studies will be performed in NIV (Pune)," the statement said.

The lab has already started receiving samples from 50 to 100 subjects per day from various trial sites for safety testing and will be increasing operations as per assigned timelines to cover 12 sites across the length and breadth of the country over this month, it added.

"Stringent quality norms driven by good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP) guidelines are being followed as mandated by regulatory authorities.

The lab has renowned experts in each field who are working tirelessly and collectively to provide quality and timely results to fulfil the imminent need of an effective and safe COVID19 vaccine," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covaxin Dangs lab vaccine trial coronavirus
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp