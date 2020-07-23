STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi downpour bridges deficit, monsoon now ‘normal’: IMD

On Wednesday, Delhi received around 20.8 mm of rainfall much above normal which is 8.3 mm, approx. 150% more. However, city's deficit is 29% so far according to IMD.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging due to heavy rain near Indraprastha Metro Station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With three days of heavy rainfall, the monsoon has reached its normal stage in the national capital, which was earlier in deficit, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

According to IMD officials,  the heavy rainfall is owing to the trough monsoon – a low pressure belt extending to large areas. 

“This is a common phenomenon that happens every year during monsoon. The trough had developed around Delhi which brought rains to the nearby region as well and it is now passing through the city,” Kulpeed Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the Indian Meteorological Department, said.



“Major weather stations in Delhi, including Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, recorded good rainfall on Wednesday, therefore the deficit has been covered up and now it is in normal stage. There may not be very heavy rainfall in the coming days, but certain parts will see moderate rainfall. Isolated rainfall is predicted for two-three days. However, there is not going to be any dry spell soon,” Srivastava mentioned.

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days which is also responsible for rainfall in the city.

“The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly now onwards,” he said.

