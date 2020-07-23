Delhi Waqf Board requests ASI to inspect Masjid Mubarak Begum 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Waqf Board has written to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) requesting them to carry out inspection of the damage caused by the rains to about 200-years-old Masjid Mubarak Begum, located in the Walled city area, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station.

Requesting an inspection by experts, the board said that after the scrutiny, it would preserve debris for research and reus in restoration work.

“To carry out removal (of debris), it is requested to get the masjid inspected by the experts of the ASI and the heritage department (HCC), so that rubble (malwa) could be preserved for research so that it could be used for restoration,” said the letter sent by the section officer of DWB Mehfooz Mohammad.

It is mandatory to seek approval for repair and restoration of a notified heritage structure from HCC. The dome of the ancient mosque had come crashing down in the rains that lashed the national capital last Sunday.

A team of Board’s engineers and acting CEO Tanveer Ahmad visited the site on Tuesday to assess the loss and decided to seek help from ASI.

Meanwhile, the panel employed labourers to remove debris from the site.