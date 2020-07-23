EDMC relaxes conditions in Ghazipur abattoir tender

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has modified the tender conditions for operating and maintaining slaughterhouses and rendering plant at Ghazipur to enable more bidders to take part in the bidding process.

It was being alleged that previous conditions were allowing a handful of companies to participate.

The terms were eased after East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir intervened following complaints that certain clauses favoured some big ‘players’ and limited the scope for others to come forward.

The plant was leased to Frigorifico Allana, a private company, for 10 years till August 2019. After the expiry of the lease, EDMC invited tender twice but no company had offered to operate the plant except Frigorifico Allana. As a result, the lease was extended both times.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday wrote to the Central Vigilance Commission and LG Anil Baijal seeking inquiry into extensions given to the company.

The EDMC officials, aware of the matter, said that on Sunday, Gambhir held a meeting with councillors and commissioner Dilraj Kaur to discuss the issue in which a consensus was reached to increase the possibilities for facilitating multiple bids so that the civic body can earn more revenue.

“When there were complaints raised, I looked upon the issue so maximum participation should be involved. Extension without a transparent system should not happen. So a new tender process should be raised. This will lead to EDMC earning more,” said Gambhir. The BJP-ruled EDMC is the poorest civic body among three municipal corporations.

Explaining the changes in tender conditions, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said, “The marking system has been abolished in the new tender process and considerable relaxation has also been given in the technical bid. Also, the financial bid amount, which was extremely high previously, has been reduced to just Rs 25 crore.” Importantly, the experience criterion of running a rendering plant of the facility has also been removed, Jain said.

Fauzan Alavi, a director with Frigorifico Allana, said that fixing terms and conditions is the prerogative of the government for fair participation for all.

“We were given an extension because no one had come forward. We were running the plants for 10 years, so we continued. Let there be fair options available to everybody,” he said.

The abattoir, spread over 25 acres along NH-24, has a capacity of slaughtering 4,500 sheep or goat and 500 buffalo in one shift of eight hours.

It is equipped to dispose of 200 carcasses every day. It has been shut for four months since lockdown was clamped in the city.

