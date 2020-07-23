FORDA seeks compensation for doctors infected with COVID-19, writes to Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding financial assistance for doctors who were infected while being on Covid-19 duty and cashless treatment facility, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has wrote to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

“Provide financial assistance to doctors infected in the line of duty, by including treatment expenses in health insurance scheme. Second, provide a cashless treatment facility for infected doctors admitted in hospitals (government and private),” read the letter.

“The financial assistance that was announced earlier by the government provides compensation only posthumously. But we are asking for financial assistance if anyone gets infected while doing duty,” said Dr Shivaji Deb Barman, president, FORDA.

The matter of providing financial assistance came into demand following Dr Joginder’s incident, a junior resident doctor from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital who got infected with the coronavirus and was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital.

His family was unable to bear the burden of the medical expenditures even after receiving financial aid from fellow workers of the fraternity. However, the Ganga Ram Hospital later waved off the billing amount and made his treatment free of cost. “The selfless efforts of these Covid warriors should not go in vain,” the letter stated.