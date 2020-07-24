STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government keeps October target for beautification project at Chandni Chowk

Delhi CM reiterated that after reopening of the 1.3 kilometre-long stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid, no motorised vehicle will be allowed on the road from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.  

Published: 24th July 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the contruction work taking place at the market.

An aerial view of the contruction work taking place at the market. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s ambitious Chandni Chowk beautification and pedestrianisation project will be completed by October end and may open in the first week of November, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal after reviewing the ongoing work at the heritage market on Thursday.  

He reiterated that after reopening of the 1.3 kilometre-long stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri Masjid, no motorised vehicle will be allowed on the road from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.  

​“Chandni Chowk is a historical place and it has been there for ages. The historical glory of the area will be brought back through the beautification of the area. This will be a non-motorized vehicle area from 9 AM to 9 PM. We hope that the area will be a popular tourist attraction... We are hoping that the place will be opened by the first week of November, it was supposed to start in May but the process was delayed due to corona,” he said.

He was accompanied by  PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Garima Gupta, managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager (project and administration) of the corporation.

The SRDC is the nodal agency executing the project. On June 29, The Morning Standard reported that with the underground electricity cabling work and construction of stormwater drain nearing completion, the SRDC was expecting to finish the project by October end. The budget for the whole project is around Rs 90 crore.

“All underground work such as stormwater drain and power cabling has been finished. The surfacing of portions of the carriageways with stone and installation of bollards are to be done. Soon, we will complete toilets blocks... Despite heavy rains during the last couple of days, no waterlogging was reported from Chandni Chowk. It was a kind of trial for the drains developed along the stretch, which is successful,” said an official.  Construction work had come to a complete halt in the last week of March after the corona 
induced nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Repeated interruptions led to  project delay 

The project was moving at a snail’s pace since October when the SC banned construction activities in Delhi NCR due to rise in air pollution levels. The work had come to a complete halt in the last week of March after the corona induced nationwide lockdown was imposed. However, the contractors resumed activities in May but have been struggling to get sufficient workforce to fast track the project since then. March 31 was original the deadline of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Old Delhi AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp