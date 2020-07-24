STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 50 per cent excess rainfall in July

The national capital has already recorded 50 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:38 AM

Delhi Rains, Rajpath

People enjoy a spell of sudden rain at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

The rainfall recorded in the city in July till Saturday was just 47.9 mm, 56 per cent less than the normal for the period. However, the city has witnessed spells of heavy downpour since Sunday. 

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 50 per cent more than the normal of 149.8 mm. 

The Lodhi Road weather station has gauged 246 mm rainfall which is 64 per cent more than the normal of 149.8 mm. 

The Palam weather station has recorded 37 per cent surplus precipitation -- 224 mm against the normal of 164.1 mm.

Delhi received this season’s first spell of heavy rains on Sunday which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water. 

Heavy rains drenched the city again on Wednesday, inundating many areas and affecting traffic movement.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of arrival. 

