CRPF SI shoots dead senior officer, kills self in Delhi

Officials said an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56) during which the SI killed the his senior with his service weapon.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 12:40 PM

gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The officials said an argument took place between Sub- Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior, Inspector Dashrath Singh (56), both from the 122nd battalion of the force.

The SI allegedly killed the inspector with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

"The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed at the spur of the moment.

An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after, they said.

