Delhi COVID-19 tally mounts to over 1.29 lakh with 1,142 fresh cases; death count at 3,806

However, the number of active cases on Saturday was 12,657, down from 13,681, the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from a man at the COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday

A health worker collects swab samples from a man at the COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll surged to 3,80, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of Delhi was about 5 per cent.

According to the latest heath bulletin, the positivity rate was 5.5 per cent.

It stood at 5.3 per cent on Friday.

Also, the recovery rate on Saturday was about 87 per cent. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1000-2000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On June 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again.

However, the number of active cases on Saturday was 12,657, down from 13,681, the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,777 on Friday, when 1,025 fresh cases were reported.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,806 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,29,531.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government augmented the total number of beds in COVID hospitals by 450 with the partial opening of the Burari facility. The facility in north Delhi will have a total of 700 beds, out of which 450 beds have been made operational.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated it via video-conferencing and said that this will help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the bulletin, the total number of beds in COVID hospitals stood at 15,475 out of which 12,340 are vacant. After adding 450 more beds, the number has grown to 15,925.

The bulletin also said that 2,787 of the total of 9,244 beds at various COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including those who returned under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Kejriwal, after inaugurating the facility, said people of the city, his government and the Centre together have "attained victory over COVID-19 but the fight is not yet over".

Delhi Health Minister Jain, who was present at the hospital during the event, has been cautioning that the novel coronavirus has an "unpredictable behaviour" and therefore "we cannot afford to lower our guard" even though daily cases and the positivity rate have come down.

According to the bulletin, 1,13,068 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 7339.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 14,819 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5690, in all adding to 20,509, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,29,244. The number of tests done per million, as on Saturday was 48,907, it said.

On Saturday, the number of containment zones stood at 704.

