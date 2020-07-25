Delhi Police blocks fake website duping people in name of Centre's scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have blocked a website created to dupe people in the name of Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojna 2020.

“It was noticed from social media that a URL/Link of one fake website in the name of Pradhan Mantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojana 2020 was being pushed through WhatsApp messages in different groups targeting gullible citizens. Immediately, action was initiated and the fake website was promptly blocked thus protecting innocent citizens from suffering loss at the hands of fraudsters,” said Delhi Police PRO M.S. Randhawa.

The matter is being investigated by CyPAD Unit.

“People are advised to rely on genuine government websites having ‘.gov.in’ extension. Citizens should also verify information from multiple sources (Genuine Sites, PIB Bulletin, Verified Social Media accounts of Government Departments, etc.) before making any financial transaction,” said the officer.