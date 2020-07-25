STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19

Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable died due to COVID-19 at a city hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Head Constable Satya Narayan was posted at the Madhu Vihar police station, they said.

On July 13, Narayan tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to the COVID Care Centre in Akshardham.

Later in the day, he was shifted to LNJP Hospital, a senior police officer said. He had health issues like high BP, diabetes and had two stents in his heart.

He was shifted to ICU due to his diabetes and BP issues and his condition improved, the officer said.

"Later, his oxygen saturation level dropped. He was also administered plasma therapy. On Thursday, his second COVID-19 report also came back positive. He died at 6 am on Friday at LNJP Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

A resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, Narayan is survived by his wife and two sons, the police said.

More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far.

Of these, more than 2,100 have recovered and resumed their duties, while over a dozen succumbed to the virus, they said.

