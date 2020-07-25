STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition in Delhi riot case

Imam who has been lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati since February 20 for seditious statements, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 25th July 2020

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam. (Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By Online Desk

The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former JNU student Sharjeel Imam with sedition in a case related to anti-CAA riots earlier this year.

The agency filed the final report under various sections including 124-A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153-A (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities), 153-B (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (spreading rumours) of IPC and under the sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation," the charge sheet said.

"In the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to 'Chakka Jam', thereby disrupting normal life," it said.

It further alleged that Iman openly defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document.

"In the name of opposing 'CAA' he also openly propagated blocking the 'chicken neck' connecting the mainland India with the Northeast.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged inflammatory speech in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Imam who has been lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati since February 20 for seditious statements, has tested positive for Covid-19.

(With PTI inputs)

