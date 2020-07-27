STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1984 anti-sikh riots: MHA forwards BJP leader’s letter to Special Investigation Team

On July 18, RP Singh also requested Shah to form a new Special Investigation Team to ascertain the ‘invisible hand’ behind the violence that had erupted.

BJP secretary RP Singh

BJP secretary RP Singh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has forwarded the letter, sent by BJP secretary RP Singh, seeking immediate action against the perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to the chairman of Special Investigation Team (SIT) set by the Centre and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) —  anti Riot Cell of Delhi Police for taking “appropriate action”.

“Further to my letter to the honourable home minister to enquire into the invisible hand behind 1984 carnage as mentioned by Justice SN Dhingra Committee, the home minister has marked it to the Government formed SIT on 1984 riots to probe into the matter further,”  said Singh, who is also a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

On July 18, Singh also requested Shah to form a new Special Investigation Team to ascertain the ‘invisible hand’ behind the violence that had erupted. “Even after more than 30 years of impunity, justice to the Sikh community has not been given. Hence, the Government on an urgent basis must take action as promised without any further delay,” the letter said.

The BJP secretary is also an intervener in the matter before the Supreme Court (SC), which set up the inquiry panel back in the year of 2018. Referring to various observations made by the Justice Dhingra panel, the BJP secretary wrote that several police officials and others responsible for the violence that claimed several lives have been promoted instead of being punished.

