Delhi Metro begins Phase-4 corridor expansion project

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro expanded its Phase-4 corridor construction work on the ground by casting the first load-bearing pier on Sunday at the national capital. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement stated that the pier has been cast on the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor.

‘Pier’, in terms of civil engineering, is vertical load-bearing structures which act as an intermediate support for adjacent ends of two spans. They form the vertical support structures on which the elevated Metro viaducts stand.

As per the statement the pier was cast at Keshopur on the elevated stretch between Keshopur and Mukarba Chowk last night. The average height of the piers on this corridor is around 10 metres. However, the height of the piers will be 20 metres at Madhuban Chowk (crossing with Line 1) and 25 metres at Haiderpur Badli Mor where this line will cross line 2.

At Haiderpur Badli Mor, the rail level is going to be the highest, i.e, 28 metres in the history of Delhi Metro. Presently, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the Line 7 viaduct passes at a height of 23.6 metres. The approximate distance between each pier will be about 28 metres, said the DMRC statement.

Corridor an extension of Magenta Line



The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. While 21.18 km of this corridor will be elevated, 7.74 km will be underground

Construction work on this particular section had started in December last year. On July 17, work on the underground section of this corridor began. Under Phase-4, 61.679 km of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 Metro stations