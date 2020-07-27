STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: HC restrains police from circulating information on allegations on Pinjra Tod activist

The court passed the order on a plea by Devangana Kalitha, a JNU student, alleging selective leak of certain evidence against her by the police.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday restrained the police from circulating information about the allegations against 'Pinjra Tod' activist Devangana Kalitha, arrested in relation to communal violence here during the anti-CAA protests, till the trial commences in the case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while pronouncing order through video conferencing, also said the prayer made by Kalitha to set aside the press note issued by Delhi Police on June 2 to the media about the case cannot be acceded to.

The court passed the order on a plea by Kalitha, a JNU student, alleging selective leak of certain evidence against her by the police.

Pinjra Tod (break the cage) is a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi.

Kalitha, who was arrested on May 23, is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in a case associated with violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

In all, three cases have been registered against her, including in relation to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devangana Kalitha Delhi High Court Pinjra Tod Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp