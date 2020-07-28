STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches job portal 'Rozgaar Bazaar' to revive Delhi's economy

According to the government, job providers looking to recruit people can go to the website and update their requirements.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:16 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal - 'Rozgaar Bazaar' and said that the portal will bridge the gap between job seekers and employers and help revive the economy from the impact of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The website generated a good response from the public, as in the first six hours of its launch, 51,403 job-seekers registered, while 1,071 employers, posted 18,585 vacancies on the portal.

According to the government, job providers looking to recruit people can go to the website - jobs.delhi.gov.in and update their requirements. Job seekers can also update their qualifications, experience, and desired positions under multiple job categories.

CM Kejriwal also appealed to traders, industrialists and NGOs, to join hands to revive Delhi’s economy. Through this portal the government hopes to help people who lost their jobs and provide some relief for businesses which were affected due to the nationwide lockdown.

"This is a Rozgaar Bazaar, where job seekers and job providers will come together. This will help people get jobs. I hope that this will benefit businesses, industries, construction employers, shopkeepers, professionals, and job seekers hit by the pandemic," said the chief minister at the launch. The platform is accesible to all free of cost.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai informed that the top five job categories with vacancies posted by employers are -  Sales/Marketing/Business Development - 11,367 vacancies, construction - 1,298, accountant - 1,051 and and customer service/Tele caller - 1,007.

Meanwhile, the CM also said that the coronavirus situation is improving in the national capital and that "there is no need to reimpose lockdown in Delhi".

