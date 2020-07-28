STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSE Centers only for main examinations, not mock tests: Delhi High Court

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSE Academy, submitted that for mock tests, no assistance was sought from them.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed that CSE Centers, which have been set up to provide services to students who do not have infrastructure to give Open Book Examinations (OBE) conducted by the Delhi University (DU) for final year courses, are for main exams and not mock tests.

Justice Prathiba M Singh was told by the CEO of CSE Academy, which has been engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology, that it has entered into an agreement with DU to help them in conducting OBEs but they have not received data as to the list of students or location from where centers are to be made available.

On being asked by the HC as to how the CSE centers are expected to run, he said ‘We were told students will approach’.

Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean (Examination) of DU, also told the court that CSE Centers are not available for mock tests and the agreement is only for the main examinations, scheduled to commence from August 10.

"How will someone who wants to use the CSE center appear for mock tests?," the court asked and remarked "Please proceed in the way you wish to".

