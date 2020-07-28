STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court declines to entertain plea for dance courses in DU

It told the petitioner to withdraw the matter or it would be dismissed with costs and subsequently, the plea was withdrawn.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and DU to introduce in the varsity courses and further studies in the subject of dance.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it cannot issue any such direction as it cannot tell a university which courses it should teach.

The court also said starting of any new course would involve drafting of a syllabus, engagement of faculty and various other steps which a varsity is best qualified to decide and not courts.

The bench further said that there must be institutions in the country that teach dance courses and the petitioner should go there.

"Why do you want to have everything in Delhi. You do not want to move left or right," the court said.

The petitioner had contended that since the Delhi University (DU) offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in vocal music and instrumental music, dance should also be taught at the varsity.

The petitioner contended that not teaching dance at the varsity amounts to discrimination against students who majored in dance in school.

