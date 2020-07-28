Delhi riots: HC asks for copy of senior police officer's 'illegal' order to probe team

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked police to submit a copy of an order passed by a senior officer of the probe agency to its team, which has been challenged by the families of two victims allegedly killed during the Delhi riots this year.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that no action can be taken based on a news report, on which the petition was filed and asked Delhi Police counsel to place the report within two days. He was hearing a petition filed by Sahil Parvez, whose father was shot dead allegedly by communal rioters near his home, and Mohd Saeed Salmani, whose elderly mother was allegedly lynched in her house by rioters, seeking quashing of a July 8 order issued by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Economic Offences Wing) Praveer Ranjan.

"Respondent no.4 (Special CP) issued an order dated July 8 observing that there was a degree of resentment in the Hindu community against the arrest of certain Hindu persons, and directing investigating officers that they should be careful in the future when making arrests, and that arrests of persons should be made only after discussion of the evidence with special public prosecutors who have been illegally appointed to represent the police in these cases," the plea claimed.

As per the news report, the order said that "community representatives are alleging that these arrests are made without any evidence and are even insinuating that such arrests are being made for some personal reasons".

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the petitioners, sought direction to the police to produce the order and other such orders issued by the authorities, which amounts to unlawful and illegal interference in the performance of investigative functions by police officers. It also sought quashing of these alleged illegal orders.

(With PTI inputs)