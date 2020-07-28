STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prices of vegetables spike in Delhi as issues with supply persist

The supply of these perishables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states have been affected due to lesser frequency of trains amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail prices of vegetables have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are stable, according to traders. The supply of these perishables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states have been affected due to lesser frequency of trains amid the coronavirus outbreak. Transportation costs have also risen causing price rise, they said.

"The rates are not fluctuating much in wholesale markets because demand is limited due to the pandemic, but retail prices of green vegetables and tomatoes are high due to various reasons," said an Azadpur Mandi trader Rajnish.

In local wholesale market, potato was available at Rs 8-28 per kg, onion at Rs 6.50-13.50 per kg, cabbage at Rs 4-12 per kg, gourd at Rs 6-18 per kg, tomato at Rs 8-44 per kg, and brinjal Rs  8-26 per kg. However, retail prices of tomato ranged from Rs  60-80 per kg and most of green vegetables were sold at Rs 40-60 per kg at various markets in the city.

Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said there was "slight rise" in vegetable prices due to seasonal factors. "This is overlapping period when old stocks are spent and new arrivals reach the Mandi. So, there is slight increase but the overall rates are lower as compared to last year," he said.

The effect of rains on crops is also responsible for the rise in prices which again is a seasonal factor, he added.Vegetable vendors said that prices were high because their costs had increased.“Due to the pandemic, costs of transportation have increased leading to increase in vegetable prices,” said another retailer.    

Post-lockdown hike

According to traders, prices of vegetables were under control during lockdown because supply and demand were balanced but as demand is improving, a surge in price is being witnessed            

(With PTI inputs)

