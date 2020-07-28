Tablighi Jamaat: SC asks Centre to suggest ways on how to expedite trials of foreign attendees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre as to what can be done to expedite the trials against the foreign nationals, who attended the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in March this year.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar’s observation came while he was hearing petitions challenging the blacklisting and cancellation of visas of foreign nationals who attended the congregation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that 23 foreign nationals, out of the total 34 petitioners, have been let off on fine after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargaining process.

He added that nine foreign nationals, however, have opted to face trial here, which will take place in various courts, to which the bench asked him as to what can be done to complete the trials expeditiously of these persons?

Responding to the bench, Mehta said that he can speak to the investigation officer, seek instructions, and figure out how the trial may be expedited.

The petitions, filed by the foreigners from 35 countries, have sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to remove their names from the blacklist, reinstate their visas and facilitate their return to their respective countries.

The petitions sought to declare the decision of the MHA of blacklisting the foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation as arbitrary.