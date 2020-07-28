STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will cut CM Kejriwal's supply, warns BJP on high power bills in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta opposed the 'average bills' being sent to the consumers and demanded that the companies should send the actual bills.

Published: 28th July 2020

BJP workers burn effigy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bills during a protest against AAP government over electricity bills in New Delhi on Monday

BJP workers burn effigy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bills during a protest against AAP government over electricity bills in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday against the 'huge' power bills during the lockdown period. BJP workers led by city president Adesh Gupta burnt electricity bills in protest and sought fixed charges to be waved for nine months i.e. March to November.

Gupta and Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the government was hand-in-glove with power distribution companies and sending hefty bills to the consumers.

"People of Delhi were expecting financial relief from the government in the electricity bills during the coronavirus crisis. Instead of giving respite, the AAP government is working to fill its pockets in collusion with power companies," said Gupta.

The Delhi BJP chief opposed the 'average bills' being sent to the consumers and demanded that the companies should send the actual bills.

"Subsidy on electricity bills should be restored for domestic consumers and actual bills should be sent instead of average bills. The discoms should also withdraw electricity disconnection notices and the users who have outstanding electricity bills should be allowed to pay the bills in installments. If the connection is disconnected due to non-payment of the bills, the workers of our youth wing will disconnect the electricity to CM Kejriwal’s residence," said Gupta.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia, youth wing president Sunil Yadav, vice president Rajiv Babbar and several others were part of the protest. The BJP workers were detained and taken to Civil Line police station. They were released some time later.  

"BJP Yuva Morcha workers will ensure that the discoms don’t disconnect any connection or we will restore power supply. We will not let the government and discoms work together to harass the people of Delhi," Yadav said.

