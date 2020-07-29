Bring home the illusion of dining outside

Shantanu David By

When Farzi Café, from the house of Massive Restaurants, promises stress-free dining at home, that’s what they deliver, literally. Your in-home dining experience begins at the door, after a server from the restaurant, complete with full uniform, gloves, mask and faceshield, delivers your carefully sealed order by a company cab. Labelled on the outside are the temperatures of the chef who prepared the meal, the time of its preparation, and the temperature of your server

Packaging

Now, to the packaging itself: Farzi Café, which has always taken pride in its attention to detail, continues that tradition with its new gourmet home delivery experience. Each item is carefully ensconced in sanitised ergonomic packaging, custombuilt for the dishes of your choice. Apart from the now ubiquitous sachets of hand sanitiser, there are exact instructions on how to recreate their dishes, which come in separate containers, yet are easy to assemble together.

The Food

Among the to-be-assembled dishes were Dal Chawal Aranchini with Achar Papad and Chutney, a degustation of the basic dal chawal combination in the italicised format of Aranchini (fried rice balls) and Methi Thepla Tacos with Masala Mutton Boti – a tongue-in -cheek ode to classical Gujarati fare spiced up with some north Indian meaty magic, re-constituted into a Tex-Mex masterpiece. Thanks to the easy-to-follow instructions and pictures, these came out picture perfect and delicious to boot.

Among the ready-to-eat items were Butter Chicken Bao, CTM (Chicken Tikka Masala) with Cornish Crunchy Naan, and Prawn Balchao with Toasted Buns. The bao, stuffed to the gills (giblets) with creamy tender toothsome chicken, was the first to go down our own gullets, followed by their far more robust (in flavour and texture) cousin, the CTM. The prawns were so fresh, we could have imagined them frolicking in the ocean yesterday itself. For dessert, there was Malai Mawa Cake, a decadent confection of sticky, crisp mawa cake filled with the kind of custard Enid Blyton used to write so glowingly off.

Verdict

If this is living an illusion, sign us up. Indeed, if we have only one complaint of the entire experience, it’s that we gobbled it down so fast, but thankfully there’s plenty more where that came from.

Details

Meal for two: Rs 2,500 for two (including taxes)

Free home delivery