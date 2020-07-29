STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Clean and disinfect your personal accessories too

Washing your hands, your clothes, taking a bath... these actions have become strict habits after every trip back home from the market or workspace.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

sanitise

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Washing your hands, your clothes, taking a bath... these actions have become strict habits after every trip back home from the market or workspace. But do you sanitise your personal accessories such as shoes, bags, spectacles, mobiles phones, with equal gusto? “The market is abundant with sanitising products – from anti-bacterial wipes to liquid sanitisers which work well.

But these are time-consuming and harmful to high-touch personal products like mobile phones, spectacles, etc., if used frequently,” shares Shalini Gupta, Marketing Head Eyewear Division, Titan Company Ltd. With offices and businesses reopening, there’s a handy and competent sanitisation solution is required for everyday products that are breeding grounds for multiple germs and viruses.

Gupta suggests a UV-Sanitiser Box. “UV light destroys genetic material in the virus and the radiation warps the structure RNA that prevents the viral particles from making copies of themselves. Our Titan UV-C Sanitiser Box styled for sunglasses, watches, jewellery, mobiles, has been designed in-line with methodology derived by the Defence Institute of Physiology, Allied Science (DIPAS), and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) and has been affordably priced at `4,999. We are using the product in our 500 plus stores across 200 cities and have made it available to our users via Amazon and Titan Eyeplus’ websites,” adds Gupta.

Disinfect your shoes

The COVID-19 crisis might have forced people to wear a mask, but habits like spitting on the road, is yet to stop. Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, suggests regular household items such as detergent, antiseptic solutions and alcohol that can be sprayed at a distance of 30cm to sanitise shoes. “However, remember that sanitising liquids with high alcohol content can be harsh on shoes and damage them in the long run, especially if it’s leather.

Hence, it is recommended you practice a little restraint with these items. I would definitely not recommend this on suede and nubuck leathers,” says Lambert. To nip the problem in the bud, keep a separate pair for when you have to step out of the house. “Always remember to remove the shoes outside the house. As a practice, also make sure to always wash and sanitise your feet before you step inside the house,” suggests Lambert, adding, “If you don’t have access to gloves, make sure you don’t touch your face while sanitising your shoes. Once done, wash your hand properly before you come in contact with any other surface.” The whole process of cleaning your shoes becomes tedious, especially with the monsoons.

“It’s almost inevitable that your luxury shoes will get wet. Use silica sachets in your shoe bag to form a moisture barrier for luxury leather and suede shoes, which goes a long way towards mitigating moisture damage. Also, when wet, wipe them down with a dry rag and let air dry. Avoid applying heat to dry,” says Jyoti Narula, Founder of JoeShu, who strongly believes that preserving expensive shoes is as much about how you store them as how you clean them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitise COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp