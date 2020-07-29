COVID-19: Clean and disinfect your personal accessories too

By Express News Service

Washing your hands, your clothes, taking a bath... these actions have become strict habits after every trip back home from the market or workspace. But do you sanitise your personal accessories such as shoes, bags, spectacles, mobiles phones, with equal gusto? “The market is abundant with sanitising products – from anti-bacterial wipes to liquid sanitisers which work well.

But these are time-consuming and harmful to high-touch personal products like mobile phones, spectacles, etc., if used frequently,” shares Shalini Gupta, Marketing Head Eyewear Division, Titan Company Ltd. With offices and businesses reopening, there’s a handy and competent sanitisation solution is required for everyday products that are breeding grounds for multiple germs and viruses.

Gupta suggests a UV-Sanitiser Box. “UV light destroys genetic material in the virus and the radiation warps the structure RNA that prevents the viral particles from making copies of themselves. Our Titan UV-C Sanitiser Box styled for sunglasses, watches, jewellery, mobiles, has been designed in-line with methodology derived by the Defence Institute of Physiology, Allied Science (DIPAS), and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) and has been affordably priced at `4,999. We are using the product in our 500 plus stores across 200 cities and have made it available to our users via Amazon and Titan Eyeplus’ websites,” adds Gupta.

Disinfect your shoes

The COVID-19 crisis might have forced people to wear a mask, but habits like spitting on the road, is yet to stop. Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, suggests regular household items such as detergent, antiseptic solutions and alcohol that can be sprayed at a distance of 30cm to sanitise shoes. “However, remember that sanitising liquids with high alcohol content can be harsh on shoes and damage them in the long run, especially if it’s leather.

Hence, it is recommended you practice a little restraint with these items. I would definitely not recommend this on suede and nubuck leathers,” says Lambert. To nip the problem in the bud, keep a separate pair for when you have to step out of the house. “Always remember to remove the shoes outside the house. As a practice, also make sure to always wash and sanitise your feet before you step inside the house,” suggests Lambert, adding, “If you don’t have access to gloves, make sure you don’t touch your face while sanitising your shoes. Once done, wash your hand properly before you come in contact with any other surface.” The whole process of cleaning your shoes becomes tedious, especially with the monsoons.

“It’s almost inevitable that your luxury shoes will get wet. Use silica sachets in your shoe bag to form a moisture barrier for luxury leather and suede shoes, which goes a long way towards mitigating moisture damage. Also, when wet, wipe them down with a dry rag and let air dry. Avoid applying heat to dry,” says Jyoti Narula, Founder of JoeShu, who strongly believes that preserving expensive shoes is as much about how you store them as how you clean them.