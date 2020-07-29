STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

 Delhi HC allows petitioner to withdraw plea against high taxes on fuel

The plea said that the increase in petrol and diesel rates has a direct impact on the pocket of the common man, who is already struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a petitioner to withdraw his petition seeking direction to reduce the "irrational and unjustified taxes in the form of excise and VAT" imposed on petrol and diesel across the country, especially Delhi.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while allowing the petitioner to withdraw the plea, warned the lawyer of penalty for quoting wrong laws. The petitioner's lawyer had quoted the Finance Act and the Excise Act while opposing high fuel prices.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist and practicing lawyer Susheel Mahajan, through his advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh Kumar Sharma.

The plea said that the increase in petrol and diesel rates has a direct impact on the pocket of the common man, who is already struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and added that the same is irrational and unjustified.

"Such steps would also have an impact on the essential commodity and hence the prices of essential commodities would also increase many folds," the plea said.

The petition sought appropriate directions to the respondent to collect taxes on the sale of petrol and diesel at least at par with the neighbouring states. It also sought directions to all dealers to display the break up of the fuel prices on the display board for the general public.

"This being a special circumstance in Delhi, because of its extraordinary hike in VAT at petrol and diesel which has a direct impact on the pocket of the common man in the garb of dealing with COVID-19," the plea said.

"That it is an open fact that the Central Government, as well as the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi, burdened the common person by increasing the Taxes on Petrol and Diesel, which has a direct impact on the Essential commodity," it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court taxes on fuel
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp