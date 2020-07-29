Delhi High Court declines to entertain plea against slaughter of animals on Bakri Eid

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking action against "certain persons" for carrying out an alleged illegal animal slaughter on Bakri Eid.

The plea had contended that the slaughter activities result in pollution of the Yamuna river as all the waste is dumped into it.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the issue of pollution of the Yamuna was already being examined by the National Green Tribunal.

The bench also said that general orders as sought by the petitioner, a law student, cannot be issued.

It added that she ought to have pointed out the "certain persons" who are violating the law.

The bench gave liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to authorities regarding her grievance.

The court said that as and when the petitioner makes a representation, it should be decided by concerned authorities "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to such cases and as expeditiously as possible and practicable".

The court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

The petitioner decided not to press the plea and sought to make a representation after the bench said it will dismiss the petition with costs.

In her plea, the law student has claimed that she made a representation to authorities last year also prior to the Bakri Eid celebrations, but no action was taken till date and that is why she moved the instant petition.