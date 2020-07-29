STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow govt guidelines on RT-PCR test, Delhi CM Kejriwal asks officials

RT-PCR is one of the most common tests for detection of COVID-19. India follows the method of nasopharyngeal swabs collection for COVID-19 test.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:28 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline about doing a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose COVID-19 reports are negative despite showing symptoms.

"Existing guidelines say that if any patient's antigen test is negative but he or she has symptoms, RT-PCR test must be done. I directed the officers today to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines," tweeted Kejriwal.

RT-PCR is one of the most common tests for detection of COVID-19. India follows the method of nasopharyngeal swabs collection for COVID-19 test. But, sometimes virus load is less in swabs. To ensure there is enough sample to conduct the right analysis, RT-PCR test is done.

Earlier on Wednesday the Delhi Chief Minister delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the union territory.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released."  

