24-year-old robs auto driver of Rs 85 at gunpoint in Delhi, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man who snatched Rs 85 from an autorickshaw driver at gunpoint was arrested from South Delhi’s Defence Colony after a brief chase by a police team patrolling the area, the police said on Wedneday.



The cops said the accused, Daman Arora, had borrowed a country-made pistol to commit the crime on Sunday night.

Arora, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, has a degree in BCA from an Amritsar university. According to the police, the auto driver, Amar Singh, was driving towards the AIIMS when he was stopped by Arora near the Andrews Ganj bus stop for a ride to Defence Colony.



“When they reached the roundabout at Defence Colony, Arora put the pistol on the driver’s back and took away Rs 85. Singh then dropped Arora the in Andrews Ganj,” said DCP South, Atul Thakur.



The driver raised an alarm immediately after dropping Arora. “A police team nearby started chasing Arora, who was arrested after a 200-metre chase,” added Thakur.



Thakur said when the police surrounded the accused he took out the firearm and aimed at the police and threatened to kill them if they tried to catch him. “However, the cops caught hold of him after engaging him in a conversation,” the DCP said.