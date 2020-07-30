AAP launches drive to deal with earthquakes in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the city has witnessed around 18 mild tremors since April, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to educate people about steps to be taken during and after the jolts.

The government said the campaign is aimed at making homes, offices, schools and other commercial spaces fully prepared to deal with any eventualities.

Only on two occasions, the intensity of tremors was above four on the Richter Scale. Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “The last few weeks have taught us the importance of awareness, preparation, and timely action. That is why your government is announcing a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the unlikely event of an earthquake.”

The Delhi-NCR has been identified as the second highest seismic hazard zone (Zone IV). The last earthquake occurred on July 3.

“It is my firm belief that Delhi must always be prepared and aware of any crisis. My policy is simple; prepare today to save lives tomorrow,” Kejriwal said.