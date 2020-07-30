STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSIR and institutions to create rural livelihood opportunities post COVID-19

Under the agreement, institutions like IITs, NITs and agricultural universities would be UBA nodal centres and will act as a link between research institutions and rural masses and development agencie

Migrants, Shramik special train

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)-IIT Delhi and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) for post Covid-19 fast track action plan to create rural livelihood opportunities.

Under the agreement, institutions like IITs, NITs and agricultural universities would be UBA nodal centres and will act as a link between research institutions and rural masses and development agencies. 

​“Expert guidance and technical support will be provided to grassroots entrepreneurs in the major areas like agriculture technologies, food processing technology and engineering, rural energy, waste management and eco-friendly technologies,” officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the CSIR Shekhar C. Mande expressed hopes that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would help in taking benefits of CSIR technologies to the far corners of the country and pave way for effective coordination between CSIR, IIT-Delhi and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA) towards meeting the objectives of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

