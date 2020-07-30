'Relief' for residents as North and South MCD to stall proposals of three taxes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid protests by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress against new tax regime announced by the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday decided to postpone the proposals of three taxes, including the levy professional tax, increase in the rates of electricity tax and property transfer duty.

The development means the residents of north Delhi can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being. The SDMC on Monday approved levying of professional tax on salaried individuals and others, and a hike in property transfer tax.

At a House meeting, the north civic body, however, approved increasing tax rented commercial properties, guest houses and banquet halls along with enhancing license fee for commercial establishments. In the new tax imposed, the SDMC has come up with a proposal of three tax slabs for salaried individuals.

Mayor of the North MCD Jai Prakash said the proposals of implementing taxes are stalled for this month and will be discussed with others before taking it up in August, adding that a committee will be formed to review the recommendations.

Leader of Opposition in the NDMC Vikas Goel said any kind of new tax, especially at the time of the pandemic, is inappropriate and making the situation more complicated for residents.

Tax slab for residents



The first slab includes those who earn a monthly incomebetween Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000. They

would be required to pay a sum of Rs 1,200 a year. Those earning between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh have to pay an annual tax of Rs 1,800