SC blasts IIT-B for backing out of Delhi’s smog tower project, warns of contempt

The bench said it has to 'proceed against the IIT Bombay as well as against the concerned persons' for violating the court’s order and backing out from the basis of the order which was passed.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

The top court said it was “not at all happy with the state of affairs” of the project for installing the smog tower .

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed shock at IIT Bombay’s backing out of the smog tower project at Anand Vihar in east Delhi and said this was “not expected of such institutions”. The top court said it was “not at all happy with the state of affairs” of the project for installing the smog tower — structure designed as a largescale air purifier to reduce pollution — and non-compl iance with its order would be“ taken seriously”.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was informed by the Solicitor General that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has backed out of the project and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the work could not be executed. 

“How can they back out from a government project? I will draw contempt against them. What is this nonsense? I cannot tolerate this nonsense. We will punish IIT Bombay. How can they back out after 6 months?” Bar & Bench quoted Justice Mishra as saying. 

It was stated by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, that they have not been able to enter into any agreement with the IIT Bombay. The IIT has now backed out. “This is dilly-dallying tactics and violation of the order passed by this court has already been committed at least by the IIT,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and M R Shah.

The bench said it has to “proceed against the IIT Bombay as well as against the concerned persons” for violating the court’s order and backing out from the basis of the order which was passed. “This is not expected of such institutions to act in the manner it is projected in the matter relating to the public interest, it is shocking that such conduct is projected by such a public functionary,” the bench noted in its order. 

“We are not at all happy with the state of affairs. We direct that the order to be complied with forthwith, otherwise it would be taken seriously,” the bench said. The bench expressed displeasure as to how the IIT could back out from the project after six months. The bench asked Mehta to call the concerned official from the IIT Bombay to explain on the issue on Wednesday itself. Mehta urged the court to give him time till Thursday. The bench posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. 

