BJP to install 70 screens for people to watch live telecast of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has planned a slew of activities to celebrate the Ram Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on August 5 in a grand manner. The party will place big LED screens at 70 locations for live telecast of the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

​Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone.

In the evening, party workers will light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at their houses and also encourage their neighbours to do so to celebrate the occasion. BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju said that party workers have been urged to celebrate the event with full vigour.

“The big screens for live telecast of the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be installed in 70 assembly constituencies. Senior party leaders are likely to be present at these locations. As Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to conduct ‘aarti’ at the same time, people will light lamps and sing hymns,” he said.

Jaju, who is also the in-charge of the Delhi unit, said that everyone should witness the bhumi pujan ceremony and also encourage others to watch the programme. The party has also instructed workers to light ‘diyas’ at their houses and motivate their relatives and neighbours to do the same.

Former Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said that he would also organise ‘aarti’ on the occasion to celebrate the historic moment with party colleagues.



“The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to be realised after centuries on August 5. We are preparing to celebrate the day with Delhi people as Diwali,” Tiwari said.