STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP to install 70 screens for people to watch live telecast of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju said that party workers have been urged to celebrate the event with full vigour.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has planned a slew of activities to celebrate the Ram Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on August 5 in a grand manner. The party will place big LED screens at 70 locations for live telecast of the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

​Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone. 

In the evening, party workers will light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at their houses and also encourage their neighbours to do so to celebrate the occasion. BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju said that party workers have been urged to celebrate the event with full vigour.

“The big screens for live telecast of the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be installed in 70 assembly constituencies. Senior party leaders are likely to be present at these locations. As Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to conduct ‘aarti’ at the same time, people will light lamps and sing hymns,” he said.

ALSO READ | Covid threat looms large over Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan as priest, 16 cops test positive

Jaju, who is also the in-charge of the Delhi unit, said that everyone should witness the bhumi pujan ceremony and also encourage others to watch the programme. The party has also instructed workers to light ‘diyas’ at their houses and motivate their relatives and neighbours to do the same. 

Former Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said that he would also organise ‘aarti’ on the occasion to celebrate the historic moment with party colleagues.

“The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to be realised after centuries on August 5. We are preparing to celebrate the day with Delhi people as Diwali,” Tiwari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp