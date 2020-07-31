Delhi airport set to relocate UV sanitisation tunnels to reduce waiting time for flyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To do away with long queues and reduce waiting time at the airport, the operator – Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – will relocate ultraviolet (UV) tunnels, installed for sanitisation of passengers’ baggage at the departure forecourt.

Eight UV tunnels will be shifted to the In-line Baggage Handling System for convenience of the flyers, where they drop off their luggage. “Once the inline UV tunnels system is put in place, passengers will not have to queue up at departure forecourt and go through manual loading or unloading of baggage. Instead, they can directly go to the Check-in counter, drop off their baggage and the inline system will ensure their sanitisation automatically,” said an official of the DIAL.

The sanitisation tunnels were installed outside the entry gates in the departure forecourt area of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 in May before resumption of domestic commercial air service, as part of safety protocol to sanitise all check-in bags. Flyers sanitise their baggage before entering the terminal to board their flight.

The decision to shift these tunnels was taken after passenger queues were observed during peak hours. DIAL has planned to relocate UV tunnels at inline baggage handling systems by end of this month. As all departure luggage are routed through it, hence it will ensure sanitisation of all Check-in baggage. The integration of baggage belts with in-line UV sanitisation tunnel will ensure that all the luggage gets sanitised before they are loaded on the aircraft.

“The shifting of the tunnel will save passengers from hassles of queuing up at departure forecourt for sanitisation of baggage. Presently, sanitisation by the UV tunnel is done manually by passengers themselves whereas; the inline UV system is highly automated and more efficient than the present system. Shifting of UV tunnels will also provide adequate space at the entry gates,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

