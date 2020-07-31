STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP to install screens across city to live telecast Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The 'bhoomi pujan' would be telecast live on various TV channels as well. The Delhi BJP chief said that the party workers should watch the event and inspire others to watch it too.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta addresses a press conference in new Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya, being performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, will be witnessed by party workers in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital on LEDs screens, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said on Friday.

The 'bhoomi pujan' would be telecast live on various TV channels as well. The Delhi BJP chief said that the party workers should watch the event and inspire others to watch it too.

"All party workers should light up oil lamps in their homes on August 5 and inspire others to do it too. This day will be remembered in history and it is our responsibility to make it a matter of pride," he said.

ALSO READ: Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square on August 5 to celebrate temple's groundbreaking ceremony

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Delhi BJP Adesh Gupta
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp