LG rejects Delhi government's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP seethes

NEW DELHI: L-G Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Delhi government’s decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock- 3, triggering another spat between the two.



“The matter was discussed with Hon’ble Chief Minister and it was agreed that while there has been improvement, pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over. Therefore, a cautious and conservative approach is required,” a statement issued by the L-G office said. The Delhi government had on Thursday unveiled its Unlock- 3 plan — following the guidelines released by the Centre — announcing to end the night curfew and allowing hotels to function normally. Weekly markets were to be operated on trial basis.

Baijal, who is also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, has the authority to take the decisions related to COVID-19 pandemic management in the city.



“The BJP-led central government is deriving sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain and misery on Delhiites and undermining the democratically elected government here,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

Later in the evening, the government termed the Baijal’s decision as “incorrect” and suggested it could send the proposal again for reconsideration “if the L-G is agreeable”.



“Revival of Delhi’s economy, while at the same time containing COVID-19, is the topmost priority of the government.”



This is the second time within a week that the L-G has overturned a decision of the AAP government. A day earlier, the panel of lawyers suggested by the cabinet for nomination as public prosecutors in the northeast Delhi riots cases was rejected by Baijal using his special powers under the Constitution.