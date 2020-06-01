STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go virtual property hunting!

While the outlook for real estate appears bleak in the immediate short term, gradual recovery and improvement is expected once things settle down.

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The current COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected all sectors of the economy, including real estate.

Ravi Kant, Founder,
Elegance Enterprises

Elegance Enterprises has found a way to work around this situation. The real estate consultant and marketing partner launched an Online Property Expo that came to an end on May 31, enabling buyers and sellers to interact in the virtual world, browse properties showcased by reputed developers and furnish further details.

“Being customer centric has always been our focus. Taking the concept of the property expo online is definitely the need of the hour and we are happy to let you know that the response to this initiative has been very positive from both buyers and sellers,” says Ravi Kant, Founder, Elegance Enterprises.

There were 35 plus properties listed, including projects by Godrej, Sobha, Prestige and Brigade. Users and potential buyers need to register on the site to access details of the projects (location, size, price, and status and also the RERA number of each project).  

Elegance partnered with reputed developers to offer exclusive incentives to potential buyers. These included spot buying offers, flexible payment plans, price protection and more.

For more information, check onlinepropertyexpo.co

