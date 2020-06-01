Haryana to de-seal border with Delhi as inter-state movements now allowed in 'Unlock 1'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government on Sunday decided to follow the Centre’s guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and allow the interstate movement of people and goods.

Following this decision the state will also lift restrictions on its border with the national capital, said officials.

Haryana CM M L Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers and officials on late Sunday evening and took a call on the Centre’s fresh lockdown guidelines.

“It has been decided in the meeting that there will be no restrictions on interstate and inter-district movement of people or goods,” the Haryana government said in a statement after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has said that Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital.

The decision has been taken as the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi, the guidelines said.

The inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in COVID-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said that it is in favour of allowing movement of people from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and other cities of NCR as the nation exits the lockdown in a phased manner.

A senior government official in the East Delhi district administration said, “There are lakhs of people from Noida and Greater Noida, who come to Delhi for works and vice versa. If authorities in Noida and Greater Noida agree to hold a meeting to start inter-state movement, a final decision can be taken.”

(With agency inputs)