NDMC junior engineer dies of COVID-19: Official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A junior engineer employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) died of COVID-19 on Monday, a senior official said.

He was tested positive on May 30, authorities said.

"Unfortunately, one of the junior engineers if the NDMC died due to COVID-19 today. He was posted at Civic Centre, the NDMC headquarters," the official said.

The junior engineer got fever on May 18 and he was on leave since then.

He was admitted to the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital on May 20, authorities said.