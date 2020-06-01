STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

One hurt in firing at farmhouse of Republican Party of India leader

Hari Nath, 50, suffered bullet injuries in his legs and was shifted to Balaji Action Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A security guard at a Republican Party of India leader’s Delhi farmhouse was injured after an unidentified man allegedly shot at him on Sunday, police said.

Hari Nath, 50, suffered bullet injuries in his legs and was shifted to Balaji Action Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

The incident occurred at the farmhouse of Mohd Shakeel Saifi, the national president of minority cell of Republican Party of India, in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area.The party is led by Ramdas Athawale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment.Saifi lives at the farmhouse along with his family members, the police said.

The police said they were informed about the incident at around 9.15 am following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.It found blood stains on the floor near the entrance gate of the farmhouse, a senior police official said. In his statement to police, Nath alleged that a person entered the farmhouse and started firing at him. He fired at least four-five rounds, Nath told police.

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station and further investigation is on, he said. The police are also scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Republican Party of India Delhi
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp