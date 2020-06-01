PM CARES or another initiative? Good samaritans choose sides to donate to COVID-19 relief

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

In this lockdown, many enterprises are giving you the chance to turn into a Good Samaritan. You can donate towards feeding migrants, the homeless, strays, and the marginalised… the cause that resonates with you the most. Amidst Ketto, Milaap, ImpactGuru, GiveIndia, Fuel A Dream, is the PM CARES Fund.

Despite it being a topic of controversy, after the PMO rejected an RTI application seeking details of the Fund, celebrities, corporates and many from the public continue to donate towards it.

A few tell us why they have or why they won’t choose to contribute to PM CARES.

Delhi-based photographer Ashish Sulkh has auctioned his three photographs to gather funds for the PM CARES Fund.

The first one – of a family decking up to attend a wedding at a village in Spiti – was auctioned for Rs 1 lakh + 1,300 USD.

“It was clicked using a Leica and was a part of my interview with the company. It would have been difficult to convince the buyers of my artwork to donate to the NGO of my choice. There can be a 1,000 ways better than donating to the government, but how do you convey it? PM CARES is like the ISI mark,” adds Sulkh.

Evolvere Salon Solutions has pledged to give free haircare and other complimentary services to frontline professionals and those who donate to PM CARES.

“Yes, there has been a storm about PM CARES, but this is not the time to doubt the capabilities and initiatives”, says Founder Praver Kachroo.

“The PM’s package of Rs 20 lakh crores, which is a 10 per cent of the total GDP to be allocated to the economy, should quash all rumours. These funds will also be audited by the third party to maintain transparency.”

From top: A photograph auctioned by Ashish Sulkh (inset) to gather funds for PM CARES; volunteers from Vikas Dayal’s NGO Aadharshila distributing dry ration

Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, has donated Rs 4 lakh to PM-CARES Fund – Rs 2 lakh from her personal savings and Rs 2 lakh from teachers’ one-day salary, which they voluntarily donated. “I am sure the PM will spend the money in the best possible way.”

However, Vikas Dayal, founder, NGO Aadharshila Social Development Society, is skeptical to donate to PM Cares. His team of 50 volunteers has been working to provide meals to 350 people per day from Day 1 of the lockdown. “We have spent Rs 5 lakh on the relief work, and provided dry ration to over 1,200 people. If these funds were donated to the PM CARES, we would not have been able to do the relief work we are doing at the ground level. Moreover, the irony is that process of the relief from the PM CARES to reach people is too lengthy. If a person is dying without food, we can’t wait for the PM Fund to help them.”

Imran Khan, owner of IT company CSS Founder Pvt Ltd, is self-sufficient in raising his own funds. Khan has been providing food to the needy for the last four years. During the lockdown, in April alone he distributed packed meals to 2,500 people, and in May, he spent Rs 1lakh on dry rations. “I am not sure when the money donated to that Fund will reach people. I want to directly help the people because that is more satisfying. Moreover, there is no audit happening for the PM CARES. Even if I donate to it, I won’t know how my money is being spent?”