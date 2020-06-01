STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scattered showers bring down mercury in Delhi-NCR

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6°C while the minimum was 20°C.

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday bringing the mercury down and also leading to waterlogging on some stretches of the city roads.

It gauged 2.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.  The Palam Observatory recorded 10.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 2.7 mm, Ayanagar 35.1 mm, Delhi University 24.5 mm, Najafgarh 2 mm and Sports Complex 1 mm of rainfall.

The rains led to waterlogging in Burari and neighbouring areas of north Delhi. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the possibility of very light rain. With another western disturbance expected in the first week of June, a heat wave is not likely to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, IMD said.

